Here's Why Apple Is Skipping The M6 Chip For The Next-Gen MacBook Pro

So far, the rumors indicate that this OLED MacBook will sit on top of the MacBook Pro. Apple-specialized publications are calling this the MacBook Ultra, which could not only refer to a more expensive machine but also a different lineup for Macs. The Bloomberg report suggests that the first iteration of the MacBook Ultra will feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and a second generation, expected for late 2027, will have the M7 Pro and M7 Max options. Still, all of that speculation could just end up making this OLED MacBook a redesigned MacBook Pro.

After all, the report says that Apple could also release an updated base model 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip in late 2026 with the current design, and then the M7 version could feature the all-new design. Comparatively, the first M1 MacBook Pro had the same look as the Intel Macs with a Touch Bar, then the company offered a redesigned MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with slightly bigger displays. It wasn't until the M3 generation that Apple decided to discontinue the 13-inch MacBook Pro and offer an M-base version with the same look as the most expensive Macs.

That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if Apple keeps the current design for the base M6 MacBook Pro, and then it also brings a revamped design once the M7 generation gets revealed, bringing a more consistent look to the entire lineup.