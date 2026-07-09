Here's Why Apple Is Skipping The M6 Chip For The Next-Gen MacBook Pro
There's an all-new MacBook expected to be released later in 2026 or early in 2027 with an OLED display, touchscreen capabilities, and a new design. However, while rumors pointed to M6 Pro and M6 Max chips on this computer, they're now saying that Apple is skipping most of the M6 generation and releasing an all-new model with the current M5 Pro and M5 Max chips before upgrading to the M7 Pro and M7 Max in late 2027. The reason, according to Bloomberg, is that the new M7 chips will bring important optimizations for AI workloads.
If the rumors are accurate, then we could jump from 153GB/s memory bandwidth with the current M5 chip to 240GB/s for the M7 version, and we're only talking about the base models. With more bandwidth, AI information can flow a lot faster, making very complex tasks be solved in a fraction of the time. Since Apple keeps pushing to improve AI capabilities and the company can't afford to waste RAM during a memory crisis, this is apparently what it has decided to do to still release a redesigned MacBook in 2026 with several other changes coming a year later.
The MacBook timeline completely changed
So far, the rumors indicate that this OLED MacBook will sit on top of the MacBook Pro. Apple-specialized publications are calling this the MacBook Ultra, which could not only refer to a more expensive machine but also a different lineup for Macs. The Bloomberg report suggests that the first iteration of the MacBook Ultra will feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and a second generation, expected for late 2027, will have the M7 Pro and M7 Max options. Still, all of that speculation could just end up making this OLED MacBook a redesigned MacBook Pro.
After all, the report says that Apple could also release an updated base model 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip in late 2026 with the current design, and then the M7 version could feature the all-new design. Comparatively, the first M1 MacBook Pro had the same look as the Intel Macs with a Touch Bar, then the company offered a redesigned MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with slightly bigger displays. It wasn't until the M3 generation that Apple decided to discontinue the 13-inch MacBook Pro and offer an M-base version with the same look as the most expensive Macs.
That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if Apple keeps the current design for the base M6 MacBook Pro, and then it also brings a revamped design once the M7 generation gets revealed, bringing a more consistent look to the entire lineup.
Here's what so special about the MacBook Ultra
There's a lot of anticipation for this MacBook. After a highly praised MacBook Pro redesign in 2021, customers just kept having good things to say about the new models, and this will mark the first redesign to the MacBook Pro since then. While the 2021 version was all about fixing everything wrong with the previous design, Apple now has the chance to once again completely innovate — and rumors point to exactly that.
After all, the MacBook Pro is expected to not only get an OLED display better than the one available with the current iPad Pro, but also a touchscreen. References in macOS Golden Gate already suggest that. Even though they're currently related to Sidecar, which technically means you could use the Mac interface by touching it on the iPad, rumors make us believe that this is actually Apple preparing for this all-new interaction with the MacBook Pro.
There's also a rumor that suggests that Apple could finally add cellular to the MacBook Pro, and with the company successfully designing its own 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth modems, this could be the perfect opportunity for another breakthrough experience to get released for the Mac. That said, we still have to wait a few more months to discover what Apple's plans will be for the MacBook Pro, and also how much the memory crisis can continue to impact future releases.