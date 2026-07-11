The Streaming Subscription Trick That Can Cut Your Monthly Bills In Half

Streaming services are a dime a dozen these days, and it feels like every time you turn around, there's a new one popping up or a merger happening. While you still have the big ones like Disney Plus and Netflix, tons of other companies are jumping on the bandwagon to create their own applications and their own streaming subscriptions as well. This forces users to either subscribe to those new services to keep up with their favorite shows, or miss out on new episodes entirely.

While streaming used to be a good option to turn to for those wanting to cut the cord and get away from cable, keeping up with all of your favorite TV shows services has become a lot more expensive. However, there is one smart trick or habit that you can get into the rhythm of that allows you to not only take advantage of the streaming services you love, but also to save money in the process: subscription hopping. Of course, this isn't a new phenomenon, as the notion of "subscription hopping" has been circling online since at least 2019.

While useful, unfortunately, this process isn't something you can just set and forget. Instead, it will take a little work, and you'll probably want to set some reminders — depending on how forgetful you are. If you can get into the habit, though, it can help you stay organized and save some money while still keeping up with all your favorite shows.