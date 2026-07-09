Nvidia Might Have Quietly Killed One Of The Best Android Streaming Boxes

Most of this is just pure speculation at this point, as Nvidia itself has not made any mention of discontinuing the Shield TV. In fact, Andrew Bell, Nvidia's senior vice president of hardware engineering, told Ars Technica in early 2026 that the company continues to look for ways to upgrade the Shield TV lineup, and that it didn't plan to stop Shield TV production "any time soon." Bell also talked about a theoretical hardware refresh for the line at the time — one that would prioritize modern video codecs, such as AV1 and VP9 Profile 2 for YouTube HDR support. Additionally, Nvidia has previously said that it won't drop support for current Shield TV models. So, even if the company has discontinued the base model of the Shield TV, those devices could still get some kind of updates, at least for the near future.

There is no arguing that the Nvidia Shield TV's hardware is about due for an update. The Pro version of the current generation sports an Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor, as well as 3 GB of RAM. While it still has more than enough power for most people, an updated version would no doubt go a long way for longtime fans who have been holding out to see what Nvidia does next. However, with the ongoing RAM issues, as well as Nvidia's focus on AI being so heavy, it is still unclear what part the Shield TV might have to play going forward. For now, though, the Shield TV Pro is still readily available for $199, and it remains one of the best-rated TV streaming boxes on the market.