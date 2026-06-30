The Global RAM Crisis Is Having A Big Effect On The Used Phone Market, Data Shows

If you haven't become acquainted with the computing and consumer electronics shortages by now, you really should. It's being fueled by supply chain constraints, particularly because of AI technologies and cloud computing, the former of which requires massive amounts of computing power to sustain operations. It's effecting memory, GPUs, and storage, primarily SSDs. We've heard several times that the shortage implications may stretch wider than expected, with many gadgets set to jump in price because of the RAM shortage, if they haven't already. This is also why the Steam Machine is more expensive than most proponents wanted it to be, with Valve confirming our worst fears ahead of its pricing announcement. But it turns out that the global crisis is also having a huge effect on the secondhand phone market, not just new and upcoming devices.

Everything is rippling outward like a stone or pebble thrown into a pond, with that stone being the hardware shortages. Because of skyrocketing memory prices, the bill of materials (BoM) for smartphones has also risen considerably. This has two outcomes, more expensive phones and "shrinkflation," phones that have reduced specifications or less powerful hardware despite having similar or higher prices than previous generations.

Understandably, people are choosing not to upgrade, holding onto their old phones longer, or instead opting for used models. A Counterpoint research report shows this happening by the numbers. Refurbished smartphone sales grew by 4% in early 2026, with the new, primary smartphone market likely seeing a decline by as much as 14.8% through the end of the year. The shortages and prices are pushing people to buy secondhand and refurbished.