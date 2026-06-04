Gemini Wants To Take Over Your Android Phone

The sci-fi trope of advanced AI taking over the world has existed for decades. Now, no AI is (hopefully) anywhere near powerful enough for world domination just yet — even if Meta AI wants to take over your social media identity after you die — but Google's Gemini AI is going to take over your Android phone very soon.

Gemini Intelligence was among the many new features Google revealed in a special episode of "The Android Show" in early May 2026. With Gemini Intelligence implemented directly into the Android operating system — which Google now insists on calling an intelligence system instead — the upgraded Gemini can autonomously use your apps, get contextual data from your pictures and email history, and potentially even make payments on your behalf.

This was all presented as something to be excited about, and some of the features — such as the improved Autofill — do seem incredibly convenient. At the same time, many users have privacy concerns about Gemini having access to more data than it ever had before, including sensitive pieces of information like your ID and banking details. These changes are coming alongside many other new Android 17 features starting with the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Google Pixel 10 phones as soon as summer 2026. Other devices will also be getting Android 17, though it's unclear if they'll get Gemini Intelligence as well.