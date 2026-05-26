Every Samsung Phone That Will Be Updated To Android 17

The next major Android release is coming this summer, with several Pixel handsets set to receive the Android 17 release as soon as it launches, including the Pixel 6 models released in 2021. Google offers Android update guarantees ranging from five to seven years, which explains why plenty of older Android models will run the latest Android release. But Google isn't the only one ready to offer such guarantees.

Samsung offers between three years and seven years of Android support, depending on the type of Android device. The newer and more expensive the phone, the likelier it is to be eligible for seven years of software support. That's because premium devices feature better hardware, including faster chips, more RAM, and more storage, than lower-cost devices. The Galaxy S26 series, released in late February 2026, is an example of devices that'll receive seven years of updates, including the Android 17 release. Devices released in 2023, including the Galaxy S23 series, will also be upgraded to Android 17 in the future, but these handsets only come with four years of major Android releases.

Before we look at the full list of Samsung phones that'll receive the Android 17 update, it's important to understand the specifics of Samsung's Android updates. The Korean giant won't release the Android 17 update at the same time as Google. Also, Samsung's Android 17 releases won't come at the same time for all handsets. The Galaxy S26 series is likely to receive the Android 17 update first. Owners of older models will get the update only later. New Samsung phones launching after Google rolls out Android 17 will probably run Android 17 out of the box, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.