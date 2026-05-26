Every Samsung Phone That Will Be Updated To Android 17
The next major Android release is coming this summer, with several Pixel handsets set to receive the Android 17 release as soon as it launches, including the Pixel 6 models released in 2021. Google offers Android update guarantees ranging from five to seven years, which explains why plenty of older Android models will run the latest Android release. But Google isn't the only one ready to offer such guarantees.
Samsung offers between three years and seven years of Android support, depending on the type of Android device. The newer and more expensive the phone, the likelier it is to be eligible for seven years of software support. That's because premium devices feature better hardware, including faster chips, more RAM, and more storage, than lower-cost devices. The Galaxy S26 series, released in late February 2026, is an example of devices that'll receive seven years of updates, including the Android 17 release. Devices released in 2023, including the Galaxy S23 series, will also be upgraded to Android 17 in the future, but these handsets only come with four years of major Android releases.
Before we look at the full list of Samsung phones that'll receive the Android 17 update, it's important to understand the specifics of Samsung's Android updates. The Korean giant won't release the Android 17 update at the same time as Google. Also, Samsung's Android 17 releases won't come at the same time for all handsets. The Galaxy S26 series is likely to receive the Android 17 update first. Owners of older models will get the update only later. New Samsung phones launching after Google rolls out Android 17 will probably run Android 17 out of the box, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
The Samsung flagships
Samsung launches Android updates as One UI updates. Android 17 will be called One UI 9, with the first beta having been announced in mid-May. That said, not all Samsung models eligible for the new software will receive the more advanced Android 17 features, like Gemini Intelligence, which requires higher-end hardware than some of the flagship models in the following list can offer.
In the coming months, Samsung will roll out One UI 9 builds based on Android 17 for several Galaxy S and Galaxy Z (Fold and Flip) generations that are still eligible for major Android releases. The following list includes flagship and premium phones sold since 2023 that are expected to receive Android 17:
- Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26
- Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S25 FE
- Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy Z TriFold
- Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5
The mid-range and entry-level Samsung phones
Samsung owners who've purchased Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy F, and Galaxy XCover handsets in the past three years will also get the Android 17 update at some point, once Samsung is ready to roll out the One UI 9 builds for these devices. Like with the Galaxy S flagships, the newer phones should be the first to receive the updates, but it's unclear when that will happen, as Samsung doesn't publish a specific roadmap. Here are all the mid-range and entry-level Samsung phones that are eligible for Android 17:
- Galaxy A: A57 5G, A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A37 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A24, A17 5G, A17 4G, A16 5G, A16 4G, A15 5G, A15 4G, A07 5G, A07 4G, A06 5G
- Galaxy M: M56 5G, M55s 5G, M55 5G, M54 5G, M36 5G, M34 5G, M17 5G, M17e 5G, M16 5G, M15 5G, M07, M06 5G
- Galaxy F: F70e 5G, F56 5G, F55 5G, F54 5G, F36 5G, F34 5G, F17 5G, F16 5G, F15 5G, F07 5G, F06 5G
- Galaxy XCover: XCover 7 Pro, XCover 7, XCover 6 Pro
Finally, Samsung will update several tablets to Android 17, including Galaxy Tab S flagship and more affordable Galaxy Tab A models, including eligible models launched in 2023 and later.