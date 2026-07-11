Is The Last Of Us Cordyceps Infection Possible In Real Life?

In the HBO series "The Last of Us," which has been renewed for a third season, humanity is locked in perpetual conflict with a zombie scourge brought about by a mutated strain of cordyceps fungus. Said fungus infects humans either directly through bites or exposure to airborne spores, turning its victims into animalistic monsters who only seek to spread the fungus further. As is often the case with fiction loosely rooted in science, and especially the most popular zombie films, it's been a common question since the popularization of "The Last of Us" as to whether or not this kind of fungal zombie pandemic could actually happen.

The good news is that it can't, or at least it can't in the particular terms outlined in the series. Cordyceps is a very real fungus, and it is capable of parasitizing creatures with the intent of propagating itself. However, the creatures it usually parasitizes are ants, and ants are a very different kind of creature from humans. In the first episode of the HBO series, an epidemiologist posits that the only thing preventing cordyceps from taking root in humanity is its high internal body temperature. While that is a factor protecting civilization, it's not insurmountable. Cordyceps can overcome this and many other factors with a random temperature-based mutation.