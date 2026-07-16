Why Did Apple Bring Back MagSafe Charging On MacBooks After It Was Discontinued?

You shouldn't fix what's not broken, right? Well, in Apple's case, the company greatly revamped the MacBook Pro in 2016 with a Touch Bar, a thinner and lighter design, a new keyboard mechanism, and only USB-C ports. Why? There's no proper answer, but a few years before, when the trashcan Mac Pro was announced, an Apple executive said the company would just continue to innovate (or something like that). Still, what was supposed to be a revolution in the MacBook's case backfired. While Apple got back on the right track five years later, one of the biggest misses of that generation was that it removed the MagSafe charging port.

At that time, the company didn't explain why, and its press release only mentioned that the brand-new MacBook Pro featured "super-fast SSDs and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports." It was the era of Apple's very thin products that eventually started to overheat and present several other issues. Fast-forward to 2021, when Apple redesigned the MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and, among the changes, the company brought back MagSafe, now in its third iteration, with everything users loved about the previous version, but with a few extra perks. At that time, the company only acknowledged the return of this fan-favorite feature without a big mea culpa over previous faulty keyboards, the not-so-useful Touch Bar, lack of ports, and terrible thermals with underwhelming chips.