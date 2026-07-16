3 Common Problems With Arlo Cameras

In the Arlo Community support forum, multiple users state that their cameras begin to cause problems once they're about two-and-a-half to three years old. Again, these complaints aren't universal, but they're common enough to be worth considering as you look into security camera options. Generally, Arlo cameras are known for not lasting as long as those from other brands, meaning they might not be a wise financial investment.

In the various Reddit threads cited earlier, numerous users explain that they only stuck with the brand as long as they did primarily due to the sunk costs fallacy: Essentially, they didn't want to accept that they'd spent a lot of money on devices and the subscription fee only to realize their money would have been better spent on a different security solution.

The design and durability of Arlo cameras also tend to prioritize convenience and relative affordability. Aside from premium models, they aren't necessarily built to withstand harsh conditions, and anything outside normal weather can interfere with their performance.

A general review of customer complaints and professional reviews indicates that Arlo cameras may be a decent choice for monitoring a small property, keeping an eye on pets or farm animals, and other similar tasks. As such, they may be perfectly acceptable for your needs. Or, you might be thinking you should find something more reliable, particularly if you have a large property. If you're still considering your options, at least make sure you know which specific security camera models to avoid.