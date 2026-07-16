3 Common Problems With Arlo Cameras
Arlo offers various types of cameras to (theoretically) help you keep an eye on your property. The company's products include outdoor, indoor, and doorbell cameras, among others. On paper, they might seem exactly what you're looking for if you're in the market for a convenient and reasonably priced security camera system. However, before investing in any of these products, you should familiarize yourself with common issues and complaints about Arlo's cameras.
It's also worth noting that security cameras aren't the only ways to keep a property safe. Although a robust camera system is well worth considering, don't overlook the other steps you can take to protect your home, office, or similar location. It's also important to consider the type of security you need and how your camera fits into it. Remember that when you do purchase security cameras for your property, you'll be more likely to get truly thorough protection if you research your options first.
Users complain that Arlo cameras often don't do their jobs properly
In communities like Reddit's r/arlo subreddit, users discuss a variety of bugs that can all be summarized as follows: Arlo cameras simply aren't reliable. According to users, when they have networks or systems with multiple Arlo cameras, it's almost guaranteed that at least one of them will have an issue.
Sometimes, this means a user can't review footage because a camera didn't turn on when it was supposed to, preventing it from capturing the footage in the first place. Or, if a camera captures video, the footage might lag for a few seconds, which can be frustrating. Footage quality can also be very hit-or-miss.
However, in the name of fairness, it's important to understand that not all users in such threads share these complaints. Some point out that although there appears to be an abundance of unhappy customers in the r/arlo subreddit, this may be because people inclined to post in such communities are more likely to have issues. These complaints shouldn't be dismissed outright, but they also don't necessarily mean you should treat them as representative of all Arlo customer experiences.
Arlo cameras have certain inherent limitations that must be accounted for
Arlo cameras are relatively flexible in certain regards. For example, many are battery-powered. This means an owner can place them in various spots throughout their property without having to accommodate a wired installation.
On the other hand, this also means it's necessary to keep an Arlo camera's battery charged. Allowing the battery's charge to drop below 25% can interfere with streaming footage. For what it's worth, a user in the r/arlo subreddit also states that anyone who wants true 4K quality from their footage should expect their device's battery to last at most 5 days. Professional reviews say the battery will actually last three to six months before it starts to significantly degrade, but that's still a short lifespan. Thus, keeping a camera's battery charged may become a regular source of frustration.
Minimal battery charge can also prevent a camera from maintaining a consistent Wi-Fi connection. This brings up another limitation of Arlo cameras: they need to be installed within range of their Wi-Fi network to function properly. Although the cameras technically offer the flexibility of being wireless, this feature can significantly restrict where an owner may place them. This may be one reason a user in the r/arlo subreddit insists that the cameras are only really good for small apartments and properties. For more information on these types of issues, look into the differences between wired and wireless security cameras.
Arlo cameras may not be particularly durable or long-lasting
In the Arlo Community support forum, multiple users state that their cameras begin to cause problems once they're about two-and-a-half to three years old. Again, these complaints aren't universal, but they're common enough to be worth considering as you look into security camera options. Generally, Arlo cameras are known for not lasting as long as those from other brands, meaning they might not be a wise financial investment.
In the various Reddit threads cited earlier, numerous users explain that they only stuck with the brand as long as they did primarily due to the sunk costs fallacy: Essentially, they didn't want to accept that they'd spent a lot of money on devices and the subscription fee only to realize their money would have been better spent on a different security solution.
The design and durability of Arlo cameras also tend to prioritize convenience and relative affordability. Aside from premium models, they aren't necessarily built to withstand harsh conditions, and anything outside normal weather can interfere with their performance.
A general review of customer complaints and professional reviews indicates that Arlo cameras may be a decent choice for monitoring a small property, keeping an eye on pets or farm animals, and other similar tasks. As such, they may be perfectly acceptable for your needs. Or, you might be thinking you should find something more reliable, particularly if you have a large property. If you're still considering your options, at least make sure you know which specific security camera models to avoid.