3 Google Maps Features Every EV Owner Should Know About

Google Maps is often the first stop when planning a road trip. The maps and navigation service has so much to offer, from its seamless local search and free turn-by-turn navigation to transit directions and traffic information. The app also comes with several helpful features that can come in handy for electric vehicle (EV) owners, as their road trips often involve a little more planning, considering charging infrastructure isn't as ubiquitous as finding a gas station.

Google Maps can not only help you find EV chargers along your route but also help plan your overall trip more efficiently, taking into account your EV needs. More importantly, as it's completely free to use, there is no reason not to make the most of it for a better overall EV experience. While Google Maps is certainly indispensable, there are also two other popular apps: PlugShare and A Better Routeplanner (ABRP), which can aid in your EV journeys.