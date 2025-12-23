EV Owners Need To Replace Apple Maps With This Powerful Free Apple CarPlay App

EV roadtrippers of the world unite: Your next cross-country voyage just got a whole lot easier. As electric vehicle drivers know, the most frustrating aspect of trading in your gas guzzler is the logistics of finding your next charging station. Luckily, a must-have application now helps you not only find your next charging station, but provides all the auxiliary information necessary to make your trip more enjoyable, from charging prices, outlet types, and stall availability to nearby restaurants, restroom locations, and dog parks.

Available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, A Better Routeplanner (ABRP) is true to its name, giving customers a highly customizable experience tailored to the unique needs of EV drivers. While some users might think all navigation apps are created equal, EV owners know that intricate details need to be ironed out before a long-distance voyage. With charge times ranging from 20 minutes to ten hours, depending on the battery and charger type, crafting a time-efficient route can be tricky. Not only do drivers need to map out potential charging ports, but also do so in a way that won't leave them twiddling their thumbs for hours.

Luckily, navigation apps like ABRP provide real-time planning options catered to EVs. Unfortunately for Apple Maps users, the application's EV map routing can be frustrating, lacking some of the functionalities that make ABRP useful for detailed trip planning. With these features, ABRP has grown into a strong Maps alternative, offering free and subscription-based models. Outside of extending their electric vehicle's range, downloading ABRP may be the best thing an EV driver can do to enhance their next road trip.