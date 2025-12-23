EV Owners Need To Replace Apple Maps With This Powerful Free Apple CarPlay App
EV roadtrippers of the world unite: Your next cross-country voyage just got a whole lot easier. As electric vehicle drivers know, the most frustrating aspect of trading in your gas guzzler is the logistics of finding your next charging station. Luckily, a must-have application now helps you not only find your next charging station, but provides all the auxiliary information necessary to make your trip more enjoyable, from charging prices, outlet types, and stall availability to nearby restaurants, restroom locations, and dog parks.
Available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, A Better Routeplanner (ABRP) is true to its name, giving customers a highly customizable experience tailored to the unique needs of EV drivers. While some users might think all navigation apps are created equal, EV owners know that intricate details need to be ironed out before a long-distance voyage. With charge times ranging from 20 minutes to ten hours, depending on the battery and charger type, crafting a time-efficient route can be tricky. Not only do drivers need to map out potential charging ports, but also do so in a way that won't leave them twiddling their thumbs for hours.
Luckily, navigation apps like ABRP provide real-time planning options catered to EVs. Unfortunately for Apple Maps users, the application's EV map routing can be frustrating, lacking some of the functionalities that make ABRP useful for detailed trip planning. With these features, ABRP has grown into a strong Maps alternative, offering free and subscription-based models. Outside of extending their electric vehicle's range, downloading ABRP may be the best thing an EV driver can do to enhance their next road trip.
A customizable route map for EVs
Apple Maps is a useful tool for EV drivers whose cars integrate with Apple CarPlay, offering several EV functionalities. However, some users find the navigation system difficult if their car doesn't support EV routing capabilities which sync directions with a car's charge levels. Instead, some users must manually search for charging stations mid-route, a sometimes difficult proposition. Furthermore, while reviews, charging types, and photos are viewable on charging stations' profiles, these details aren't as accessible during navigation. ABRP offers EV drivers a simpler process for planning long road trips.
After downloading the application, users simply input their vehicle model and destination to receive a full trip itinerary with charging stops and real-time navigation. Other applications do offer similar functionalities. For instance, Google Maps now displays EV charger availability. But what separates ABRP from its competitors is customizability. The application's settings are highly intricate, allowing users to adjust routes based on charger types, battery settings, road conditions, and traffic. Drivers can note whether they prefer longer or shorter distances between charging stations, as well as the minimum and maximum battery levels before and after a charging session.
Maps can be tailored to fit unique preferences, including filtering locations by whether they include play areas, restrooms, or dog-friendly facilities nearby. For drivers of electric RVs, with big sticker prices and limited range, the ability to tailor stops to trailer-friendly locations is a must. ABRP also allows users to manually search through a map of charging locations, where they can view the chargers' characteristics, pricing, stall availability, and user ratings. Clicking on an individual location will showcase nearby amenities, including restaurants, hotels, shopping, and entertainment options.
The ABRP Premium plan
Acquired by Rivian in 2023, ABRP has planned over 100 million trips since hitting app stores. While the app is free to download, an available subscription plan opens a bevy of premium features, including live data, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto map integration, weather forecasts, and enhanced charging features. Premium members can link multiple cars to the same account and share vehicle data with other users, making it ideal for families. A 'my drives' feature allows users to better track and record their charging data across multiple trips.
Users can also link the application to their smart devices, including sending notifications, charging data, and route information to your phone or smart watch. An upgraded ABRP subscription costs $5 per month, or $50 annually. Users who are unsure if they'd like to commit to a subscription can sign up for a 30-day free trial. One caveat to remember, however, is that the system often requires users to also have its EV manufacturer connectivity subscription, which can lead to mounting costs. ABRP is available on both the Apple and Google app stores, where its garnered a collective 24,000 reviews.