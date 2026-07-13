Anthropic Claude Review: The Most Comprehensive AI Toolset

Anthropic has iterated quickly when it comes to adding features to its apps — both on mobile and on desktop. All platforms offer most of the features, though a few are reserved for the desktop app.

Perhaps the headline feature is excellent MCP (Model Context Protocol) support. The protocol was designed by Anthropic, but has seen widespread adoption. That said, there are still many user-facing AI services that don't support MCP, and it makes a big difference in usability. Native MCP connectors link Claude directly to Slack, Google Drive, Microsoft 365, Notion, Jira, and more, which means it can pull context from across a company's actual systems rather than relying on whatever you paste into a chat window. You can also add custom connectors for any services that have cloud MCP support. MCP isn't just helpful for companies or professionals either — connectors for things like Expedia and Gmail means that you can have Claude manage more of your personal life, if you want.

Claude is also excellent over large context windows. Paid plans support context windows from up to 1 million tokens, which means you can drop in an entire codebase, a full app architecture, or a stack of long PDFs, and Claude will reason over all of it in one pass. The ~400,000 token context window many other services offer is, to be fair, more than good enough — but if you are running massive projects, the extra headroom could definitely come in handy.

That capacity feeds directly into the coding workflow, which is one of Claude's strongest areas. While Claude Code has long integrated with other IDEs like VS Code, I've used it pretty extensively straight in the Claude app. I even built my new website, BandicootLab.com, with it.

Cowork is another feature that separates Claude from a standard chatbot, described by Anthropic as bringing the tech behind Code to productivity workflows. In Cowork mode, Claude executes semi-autonomous agentic tasks, including across files on your computer and any connectors you have set up. It can also work with a Chrome browser extension to handle web browsing tasks. It's not flawless, and giving an AI this much access to your machine takes some getting used to. But it works, and it works well enough that it changes what you use the tool for.

Then there are Artifacts, which let Claude natively host standalone interactive apps, dashboards, and calculators tied to your own information. Describe a tool you want, and Claude builds it and hosts it — no deployment, no configuration.

The gaps are just as notable as the strengths, especially if you're a user who is used to having access to things like image generation tools. Claude has no native image generation whatsoever. For that, ChatGPT is simply the better all-in-one toolkit. You could add image generation with a connector, but you'd likely have to pay for that. Also, it is worth noting that Claude does still have visual tools, like the ability to create SVGs, charts, and designs with the in-beta Claude Design.

Voice support is also somewhat limited compared to some competitors. The voice commands work fine, but you can't use your MCP connectors through voice, and it was much more likely to surface false information, seemingly because it prioritizes conversation speed too heavily. I don't mind waiting a few seconds for reliable information — if I'm using voice, it's because my hands are busy or I'm driving, not because I want to have a chat.

As of the time of this writing, Claude's models include Haiku 4.5, Sonnet 5, Opus 4.8, and the recently reinstated Fable 5, in order of model strength. The higher-end models are only available on paid Claude plans. These models have consistently been ranked at the top of AI benchmarks. For most usage, the flagship model is Opus 4.8 (Fable 5 will only be available via API). I've found it to be very reliable, though, to be fair, all of the consumer AI services these days have similarly reliable models (Gemini 3.1 Pro and GPT-5.5 are both excellent, too).