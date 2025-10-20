Claude Code Brings Vibe-Coding To The Web And iPhone
Anthropic on Monday announced that it brought Claude Code, its agentic AI coding platform, to the web and the iPhone app. Users vibe-coding with Claude Code will be able to use the web app or the iPhone app instead of a terminal interface, which should make using the AI coding platform easier. More people, including Claude users who aren't developers, might want to use Claude Code for ideas that involve coding. However, the AI firm says Claude Code on the web is available in beta as a research preview. Initially, only Claude Pro and Max subscribers will have access to Claude Code via the web and the iPhone app.
Claude Code on the web will let developers assign multiple coding tasks to Claude that will run in parallel on a cloud infrastructure managed by Anthropic. The web tool will support workflows similar to what you might already be doing with Claude Code via terminal apps or other access points. You'll be able to connect to GitHub repositories and give Claude tasks via natural language.
The difference is that you won't have to keep your terminal app open for Claude Code to work. Also, Claude can work on multiple tasks in the cloud, so you won't have to wait for each task to complete before giving the AI a new assignment. The company explains that each session runs in its own isolated environment, offering real-time progress tracking and support for guidance, so you can adjust the AI's actions as it goes through tasks, without interrupting its workflow.
What you need to run Claude Code on the web and iPhone
Anthropic says running tasks in the cloud is effective for specific actions, including bug fixes, routine tasks, backend changes, and questions about how projects work and how repositories are mapped. When it comes to security, the Claude Code web and iPhone experiences have several protections in place. Tasks run in isolated sandbox environments that have network and filesystem restrictions. A secure proxy service is used for Git interactions, which should ensure that Claude can only access authorized repositories. Code and user credentials remain protected throughout the entire workflow, the company says. Developers also have access to custom network configurations, and they can choose what domains Claude Code can connect to.
Claude Code on the web is available at claude.com/code. Developers will need a Claude Pro or Max subscription to be able to use it on the web or on the go. Claude Code via the Claude app for iPhone will be an "early preview" experience, according to the company. Anthropic will refine mobile experiences based on the feedback received from testers. It's unclear when Claude Code will be available via the Android app. Developers should know that cloud-based sessions will share rate limits with all other Claude Code usage.
Claude users should also know that Anthropic announced the Claude Sonnet 4.5 frontier model, the smaller Claude Haiku 4.5 model, and introduced a new Skills feature in the past few weeks.