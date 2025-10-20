Claude Code Brings Vibe-Coding To The Web And iPhone

Anthropic on Monday announced that it brought Claude Code, its agentic AI coding platform, to the web and the iPhone app. Users vibe-coding with Claude Code will be able to use the web app or the iPhone app instead of a terminal interface, which should make using the AI coding platform easier. More people, including Claude users who aren't developers, might want to use Claude Code for ideas that involve coding. However, the AI firm says Claude Code on the web is available in beta as a research preview. Initially, only Claude Pro and Max subscribers will have access to Claude Code via the web and the iPhone app.

Claude Code on the web will let developers assign multiple coding tasks to Claude that will run in parallel on a cloud infrastructure managed by Anthropic. The web tool will support workflows similar to what you might already be doing with Claude Code via terminal apps or other access points. You'll be able to connect to GitHub repositories and give Claude tasks via natural language.

The difference is that you won't have to keep your terminal app open for Claude Code to work. Also, Claude can work on multiple tasks in the cloud, so you won't have to wait for each task to complete before giving the AI a new assignment. The company explains that each session runs in its own isolated environment, offering real-time progress tracking and support for guidance, so you can adjust the AI's actions as it goes through tasks, without interrupting its workflow.