5 Most Iconic Sci-Fi Weapons Of All Time, Ranked

Isn't science fiction great? Thanks to these fantastical tales, we've been able to see what the future of the human race could look like and observe seemingly impossible things. Also, with the weapons featured in these flicks, like Iron Man's armor and Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, you can imagine taking down bad guys in really creative ways. Over the years, we've seen sci-fi heroes and villains wielding weapons and have been left wishing for them to exist in real life.

They might defy the laws of science and undoubtedly come with major technical flaws that could endanger the wielder's life, but all of that could be overlooked given how undeniably iconic they are. The important question to consider, however, is which is the best death dealer out of the bunch? These are the important issues we simply can't shy away from, which is why we found the five most iconic science fiction weapons and ranked them without injuring ourselves once. Well done, us.

From classic weapons getting a hi-tech upgrade to those that changed cinema and pop culture for the better, we've got a varied collection of toys that can do some serious damage. So before we start, put on protective goggles, keep a first-aid kit nearby, and take up arms with some of the most iconic sci-fi weapons of all time.