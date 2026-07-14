New Gemini Update Gives Users More Reason To Ditch Chrome On Android

Android users who use Chrome on their smartphone are in for a big change soon. It appears Google is once more changing the UI of Chrome on smartphones in order to bring Gemini directly to your tabs. The feature has already started rolling out on some Android phones running the latest stable build. The feature appears to only be available when using the navigation bar along the bottom, a feature that Google added to mobile versions of Chrome in 2025.

Based on screenshots shared by user Leopeva64 on X, this change appears to streamline the current way that you can interact with Gemini in Chrome — which previously required you to activate it on your device itself. However, with the new option, you can bring up Gemini directly in the active tab without pulling it up on your phone first. This will probably be handy for people that want to use Gemini more in their mobile browsing, but for those that don't, this could be yet another reason for them to switch away to another browser on their smartphone.