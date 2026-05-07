Google Chrome Just Silently Installed A 4GB AI Model On Your Device - Here's How To Remove It

Resourceful users have discovered a file approximately 4 GB in size that Google silently installed on all machines with Google Chrome. It's essentially part of a mass-distributed AI model available through the browser that no one had the opportunity to decline. As reported by privacy proponents like ThatPrivacyGuy – on any machine with Chrome installed, you'll find a weights.bin file tucked away. More specifically, in the user profile directory, and nested in a folder called OptGuideOnDeviceModel, is the weights file necessary for Gemini Nano – Google's on-device "efficient" AI model. It's part of Google's new push for AI support features in the browser, such as "Help me Write" or the scam detection functionality. Chrome's new AI layer is also one of the reasons to stop using Google Chrome altogether on your devices.

The download of this file occurs when AI features are active, but that's the interesting part. AI features are active by default in the newest releases of Chrome. Realistically, this isn't completely new. People discovered the weights file last year, around five months ago, as of writing. Even when you delete the file manually, Chrome will redownload and reinstall it in a continuous cycle. To truly disable the feature and remove the file from storage for good, you must disable the Chrome flags related to AI tools. You can also use the enterprise policy tooling – but that's not available to most casual users — it's a commercial administration option.