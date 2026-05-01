How To Clear Your Google Chrome Cache (And Why You Should)

Whenever you visit a website for the first time, your browser downloads the data needed to display it. If the website has a lot of graphic elements, this can take a while, which is why websites load slower the first time you open them (especially if you have a slow Wi-Fi connection). Downloading the same data each time you visit the same website isn't efficient, and waiting for the same images to load while your browser redownloads them isn't ideal either. Fortunately, your browser is quite smart and uses cached data to deal with this.

While certainly a useful feature, there are many reasons you might want to clear your browser cache. For example, if Chrome is suddenly slow or a website isn't loading, one of the most common troubleshooting methods is clearing the browser's cache. Fortunately, Google makes doing so very straightforward. On a PC or laptop, click on the three vertically aligned dots on the top-right corner of your browser window, then go to Settings and open the Privacy and security submenu on the left before clicking on Delete browsing data.

This will open a prompt where you can choose what to delete (cached images, browser history, or cookies) and also what time period you want to clear the selected options for (the last hour, the last month, or all time). You can follow the same steps to clear Google Chrome cache on a Mac, but you also get a Delete browsing data shortcut right when you click the three dots in the top-right corner.