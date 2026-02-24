5 Ways Android Is More Powerful Than iOS

Whether you're buying your first smartphone or upgrading to a more capable model, for most consumers, the choice comes down to Google's Android vs. Apple's iOS. There's a lot of overlap between the two, as Google and Apple routinely replicate software features that were first released by their rival. People who aren't loyal to either platform would not go wrong picking the device that meets their immediate needs, regardless of the operating system. But more savvy users may tell you differently, saying it's a choice between variety, customization, and freedom, or high-quality products built around privacy and security that do not offer the same liberties. In what follows, we'll explain why Android is more powerful than iOS.

We're no longer in the early years of the Android vs. iPhone rivalry. We're looking at two mature operating systems that are each very capable. Android 16 and iOS 26 are the latest software versions available for Android and iPhone, each turning the handset in your pocket into a powerful personal computer. The phone may be the first device you pick up for chores that would have required a laptop or desktop in previous years. That mobile computer is even more versatile if it runs Android, as it makes possible a few types of actions not available on iPhone.

An Android phone will handle multitasking better than iOS, and it'll give you access to a richer file management system. Android phones can run almost any app via sideloading, whereas iPhones are mostly restricted to the App Store. All of that adds up to a more PC-like experience on Android than you get on iPhone. And finally, we can't ignore the emergence of AI, where Google has a massive advantage over Apple.