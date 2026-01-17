Samsung's New Android Phone Can Completely Change Tablets Forever﻿

Unveiled in Korea last month, Samsung's new Android phone that folds twice was present at CES 2026 in early January, ahead of its Stateside release. The Galaxy Z TriFold is the first foldable in the seven-year history of Samsung foldables that becomes a genuine tablet when unfolded. That may sound odd, given that book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which Samsung launched last summer, also become tablets when unfolded. However, the Galaxy Z TriFold actually looks like a traditional tablet. The 10-inch foldable display is only 2 inches larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 8-inch screen, so it may not seem like a big deal. But the Galaxy Z TriFold has a rectangular shape compared to the squared appearance of the Fold 7, which gives it a more tablet-like appearance.

Content consumption, like watching YouTube, benefits from this 16:11 aspect ratio. The video occupies more real estate, which is what you'd want from a tablet. The extra real estate also makes it easier to work with multiple apps on the screen, especially thanks to Samsung's DeX, the desktop mode that allows flagship smartphones to connect to larger displays for improved productivity. But the Galaxy Z TriFold adds a DeX capability that the Fold 7 doesn't have. The Galaxy Z TriFold transforms into a more conventional desktop-like interface when DeX is enabled, without requiring an external display.

Put differently, the Galaxy Z TriFold may change tablets forever, as it is a device that offers an all-in-one experience. It switches from a 6.5-inch smartphone to a 10-inch tablet that can run multiple apps side-by-side to a DeX computer where multitasking looks more similar to traditional computers. That said, there are drawbacks to replacing your Android phone and tablet with the Galaxy Z TriFold.