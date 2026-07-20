Europe Is Coming Up With An Unexpected New Job For Old Wind Turbines

Considering it takes almost a decade for wind turbines to pay off and recoup the initial investment, it can be a little frustrating to realize that these devices are designed with a 20-to-25-year lifespan. What happens to wind turbines after 25 years? Roughly 90% of the parts used in the construction are recyclable, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy. However, the blades are among the most difficult parts to recycle, as they consist of reinforced fiberglass. To deal with this issue, one idea being deployed in Europe and the United States is using the blades to replace steel girders for pedestrian bridges.

Europe has already been recycling and reusing wind turbine blades as sound barriers and insulation. Still, finding ways to give blades and other wind turbine materials a new life through further recycling or reuse is a key focus of the industry. With the recycling industry making breakthroughs like finding ways to better recycle plastic with a new chemical reaction, it probably shouldn't be surprising to see the process of managing old wind turbine blades also take advantage of new ideas.

Why do wind turbines only last 20 to 25 years? The parts undergo high-end stress while spinning in the wind, causing significant wear and tear over the decades. The time and cost required to maintain the unit's parts steadily increase as the wind turbine ages, which eventually makes the cost to maintain the parts prohibitive compared to removing the unit.