The Underrated Apple TV Sci-Fi Series About Climate Change Starring Meryl Streep And Kit Harington

In "Game of Thrones," Kit Harington's Jon Snow interacted with climate change in a sense, with the ever-approaching winter and threat of the White Walkers. After the show ended, Harington went on to star in another TV series actually about climate change. Appearing alongside Oscar winner Meryl Streep, the show told multiple interconnected stories throughout its eight episodes.

Apple TV premiered "Extrapolations" on March 17, 2023. The final episode of the limited series aired on April 21. The show features multiple characters and their stories, all set in different years, showing the effects of climate change on the Earth and how people lived through intense heat, rising oceans, and more impacts. Episode one took place in 2037, with future episodes being set in 2059, 2066, 2070, and more. It follows the individual stories of characters as they make life-altering decisions while the planet is rapidly changing.

Streep played a character named Eve in the second episode titled "2046: Whale Fall." She also provided the voice for a humpback whale, which sounds strange but makes sense onscreen. Harington appeared in four episodes, including the premiere "2037: A Raven Story" as the character Nicholas Bilton. Notably, Streep also starred in a climate change-focused movie for Netflix called "Don't Look Up" in 2021.