5 Underrated Apple TV Sci-Fi Shows You Have To Watch

"Calls" is a series that doesn't feature any of its characters on screen. Across nine episodes, the audience listens in to a variety of phone calls, all connected across time and space because the callers are experiencing the same strange phenomenon. As you listen to the calls, abstract visuals made of lines and shapes appear, ebbing and flowing with the conversation.

Not only does the Apple TV show have a stacked voice cast, including Mark Duplass, Aubrey Plaza, Pedro Pascal, and Rosario Dawson, it's truly an intriguing watch. Many may write it off because it's seemingly rooted in an audio format, but the visuals also play a part, even though it isn't the cast you're seeing. It helps reflect the feeling or tone of the call, rapidly changing to best represent each moment while also providing stylized captions. It's clear the team of animators and designers put a significant amount of thought behind their creative decisions, and they won the Emmy for outstanding motion design for their work.

The series boasts a 95% from critics and an 84% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, showing that, while "Calls" flew under the radar during its release in 2021, those who watched it enjoyed the unique project. "This is a show that recognizes that the only thing scarier than not having the words to describe the indescribable is not being able to know just how accurate someone's description might be," Steve Greene wrote for IndieWire.