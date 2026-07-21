3 Cool Things You Probably Didn't Know Your Soundbar Could Do
Looking for a way to upgrade your TV's sound system without installing bulky speakers? A soundbar offers a sleek alternative. Along with boosting your audio experience when watching TV, a soundbar may offer a range of features you're unaware of. Familiarizing yourself with your soundbar's full capabilities can help you leverage it to its full potential.
Be aware that different soundbars offer different features. Not every item listed here may necessarily apply to your specific model. That said, this is a general overview of features that many soundbars offer, even if only in limited capacity. As always, the best way to ensure you get a soundbar that meets your needs and expectations is to thoroughly research the topic. You might start by looking into rankings of some of the best soundbars currently on the market. If you already have a soundbar, exploring these features may be the key to tapping into the full value of your purchase.
A soundbar can help you host an unforgettable karaoke night
Most people buying soundbars probably do so with the goal of enhancing the audio from their TVs. However, it's important to remember that a soundbar can connect to other devices. That's just one reason many soundbars have multiple HDMI ports.
Depending on your model, you may be able to connect a soundbar to a karaoke machine. Or, you can link the soundbar with a karaoke app through Bluetooth connectivity. In either case, a soundbar will offer greater amplification than you might get from a karaoke machine or small Bluetooth speaker alone.
This "hidden feature" of a soundbar highlights a general point worth keeping in mind when you invest in one of these devices: a soundbar can amplify much more than the audio from your TV set. For example, in addition to using a soundbar to throw a karaoke night your guests will love, you could also use it for more practical purposes, like improving audio in a home office during videoconferencing.
Many soundbars have modes designed to help you hear dialogue better
Although hearing issues may not be the only reason Gen Z loves subtitles when watching movies and TV, it's probably a factor in at least some cases. Maybe you can relate. If you struggle to hear dialogue during critical scenes, a soundbar can potentially address the problem.
Exploring the different sound modes is one of the most basic tips and tricks for getting the most out of your soundbar. When doing so, you might find that your soundbar offers a "Dialogue" mode, sometimes called "Voice" mode. As the name implies, this mode is specifically meant to improve the volume and clarity of dialogue. Such a mode can be particularly helpful when watching an action movie or a similar movie or show with loud sound effects, music, and other audio elements that might otherwise drown out what the actors on screen are saying.
Again, Dialogue mode is just one of the special modes your soundbar may offer. Experiment with all the others to determine the best modes for different purposes.
Some soundbars can sync with the sound from your TV
A soundbar represents an improvement on the limited sound system of a TV in part because it boasts stronger speakers. That's not to say your TV's speakers can't play any role in optimizing the audio experience when you're using a soundbar. Although this is very much a feature that isn't available on all models, some soundbars offer a mode (such as LG's WOW Orchestra feature) that syncs the soundbar's speakers with those of the TV. The result is an expanded soundstage that allows for an even more impressive experience.
The main takeaway from all this is that a soundbar isn't just something you plug into your TV, set up and then leave be. Again, while the specifics vary from model to model, soundbars typically offer a range of features that may not be immediately apparent when you purchase one. These are merely a few examples of ways you might take yours to the next level.