3 Cool Things You Probably Didn't Know Your Soundbar Could Do

Looking for a way to upgrade your TV's sound system without installing bulky speakers? A soundbar offers a sleek alternative. Along with boosting your audio experience when watching TV, a soundbar may offer a range of features you're unaware of. Familiarizing yourself with your soundbar's full capabilities can help you leverage it to its full potential.

Be aware that different soundbars offer different features. Not every item listed here may necessarily apply to your specific model. That said, this is a general overview of features that many soundbars offer, even if only in limited capacity. As always, the best way to ensure you get a soundbar that meets your needs and expectations is to thoroughly research the topic. You might start by looking into rankings of some of the best soundbars currently on the market. If you already have a soundbar, exploring these features may be the key to tapping into the full value of your purchase.