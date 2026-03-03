Does Your Soundbar Have Extra HDMI Ports? Here's What They're For

Modern soundbars are pretty capable and typically support a wide range of input options, including HDMI and optical ports. The HDMI port, which is referred to as an Audio Return Channel (ARC) or Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) port, is used to connect the soundbar to your TV, projector, or another output device. However, many of the best soundbars include additional HDMI ports, which begs the question: What are these extra HDMI ports for when the ARC or eARC port will be used for the primary audio connection?

The additional HDMI ports present on a soundbar, which can range from a single port to multiple ports, can come in handy for a variety of use cases. For example, you can use them in the case of an HDMI port shortage on your TV or in cases when your TV is unable to pass through a certain audio format to the soundbar. Here's a look at some of the major use cases for the extra HDMI ports on your soundbar.