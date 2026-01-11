Your Sound System Is Probably Plugged Into The Wrong HDMI Port — Here's Why

Modern televisions and sound systems are amazing pieces of technology. But they can also be overwhelming with so many ports, confusion over HDMI cables, and format protocols that can leave even the biggest technophile sometimes wondering what goes where to get the most from their setup.

And if you plug your sound system into the wrong port on your television, you might not be taking full advantage of what it can do. Not all HDMI ports on televisions work the same. Several technologies, such as ARC, eARC, and HDMI-CEC, work together to get the most from a sound system. These features provide users with something that standard HDMI can't — control.

HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (HDMI-CEC) comes with added functionality that allows users to control connected HDMI devices. Many television manufacturers have their own naming scheme for HDMI-CEC. Mitsubishi calls it NetCommand, LG labels it SimpleLink, Samsung calls it Anynet+, and so on. But whatever it's called, you'll want to enable it to get the most out of your television's HDMI ports.