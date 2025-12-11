Your HDMI 2.1 Ports Might Be 'Fake' - Here's Why

Buying consumer tech has always been a challenge, but what happens when you can't even trust a product's official HDMI specs? This is a conundrum that came to light when TFT Central — a computer monitor-focused publication — reached out to the HDMI Forum regarding the Xiaomi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 240Hz version. The display in question listed HDMI 2.1 in its official specifications, even though the monitor only supports up to 1080p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Up to this point, the HDMI 2.1 standard had several assumed specs, including 4K/120Hz, 48Gbps bandwidth, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low latency mode (ALLM). But thanks to TFT Central's curiosity, representatives from HDMI.org provided information that makes the HDMI 2.1 label more ambiguous when seen on TVs and monitors moving forward.

According to the organization, many features typically associated with HDMI 2.1 (higher bandwidths, VRR, ALLM) are purely optional. As part of the same newsflash, HDMI.org also claimed that HDMI 2.0 no longer exists. Instead, the features of HDMI 2.0 tech are now a subset of the HDMI 2.1 standard.

It wasn't long ago that BGR reported on the upcoming Steam Machine's HDMI identity crisis, but that was a case of under-promising and over-delivering — the hardware is labeled HDMI 2.0, but actually supports 2.1 capabilities.