4 Raspberry Pi Alternatives Actually Worth Trying

Raspberry Pi prices have increased once again. As AI data centers continue to make things expensive, the single-board computer (SBC) company has been backed into a corner. This follows years of shortages brought about by the pandemic, which the CEO of Raspberry Pi was anticipating moving past in 2024. Since then, the situation has worsened as RAM and key components vanish from factories.

Alternatives have existed for a while. The Arduino, Orange, Banana Pi, and even more powerful options out of Asia have all raised questions about whether it's still worth it to purchase a Raspberry Pi. However, it's often difficult to pinpoint a perfect replacement for the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Support can pale in comparison to the British computing company's massive amount of documentation on almost everything you can do with the SBC.

Some Raspberry Pi alternatives ditch the ARM chip it's known for, and opt to go with a more traditional processor (x86). This is its own kettle of fish, but it does allow for a far greater range of software out of the box. We've compiled the best Raspberry Pi alternatives you can buy right now.