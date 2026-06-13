What's The Difference Between Wi-Fi And Bluetooth?

Wi-Fi technology has roots in a variety of wireless broadcasting technologies dating back to the 1800s. WWII-era contributions of actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr formed the backbone of today's Wi-Fi frequency-hopping capabilities. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) made the first Wi-Fi standard publicly available in 1997, under the name 802.11. A group of companies came together to manage it as the Wireless Ethernet Compatibility Alliance (WECA). Some believe the term Wi-Fi is short for "wireless fidelity," but in fact, "Wi-Fi" doesn't stand for anything; WECA hired a marketing firm to come up with the name "Wi-Fi" because it sounded like the appealing "hi-fi," and later changed its name to the Wi-Fi Alliance to match.

Wi-Fi operates based on radio frequencies to transmit data wirelessly. It takes a signal and breaks it into a multitude of tiny pieces, distributing them across multiple frequency bands. Sending a signal in this way allows for large quantities of data to be sent through the air at higher speeds, and from multiple devices simultaneously. Wi-Fi is technically different from wireless internet in that the former only facilitates local connections, whereas the latter allows you to connect to the internet at large via a router. The downside here is that Wi-Fi is more complex and power-hungry, requiring elaborate infrastructure in and out of the home to maintain steady connections. This is why, while Wi-Fi could technically connect nearby devices in the same way Bluetooth can, it wouldn't be economical to do so when simpler Bluetooth connections are available.