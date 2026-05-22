5 Clever Uses For Bluetooth In Your Smart Home

Smart home setups, generally speaking, are designed to piggyback off of your home Wi-Fi connection in order to connect all of your gadgets to each other. There's nothing inherently wrong with this, but there are ways you could optimize the process a bit, setting up new, homemade functions and reducing your overall power and network usage. All it takes is some Bluetooth-compatible hardware and a few clever ideas, from programing automations to specialized home monitors.

Many smart devices are equipped with Bluetooth functionality as part of their basic connectivity, but the majority of their functions are governed by Wi-Fi connections instead. Using a combination of a Bluetooth module and a handful of Bluetooth proxies as signal-extenders, you can rework your smart home setup to function even without Wi-Fi or dedicated apps. This allows you to fine-tune your homebrew setup to your precise needs, as well as reduce the presence of potentially-intrusive network-monitors in your home. It does take a little more work than setting up a normal smart home device, and requires some know-how, but these clever applications are more than worth it.