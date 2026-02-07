Ranking 7 Major Smart Speaker Brands From Worst To Best, According To Consumer Reports

Smart speakers are relatively new pieces of technology, so manufacturers are still jockeying for position on who takes the crown as the best smart speaker brand. If you're planning to buy one of these helpful devices, consulting the reviews of Consumer Reports is an excellent way of determining brand rankings in this fledgling industry.

Smart speakers are usually powered by one of either Google Assistant (which is being replaced by Google Gemini), Amazon's Alexa, or Apple's Siri. The abilities of these voice assistants are an entirely different comparison, so this roundup will only focus on the features of the smart speakers themselves; including their sound quality, versatility, and ease of use.

We gathered the scores received by the current models of each smart speaker brand from Consumer Reports and we used those to determine their rankings. To further showcase the strengths and weaknesses of each brand, we highlighted each brand's product which received the highest score from Consumer Reports and supported those points with reviews from other reputable websites.