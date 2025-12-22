Google Mysteriously Delays Gemini Replacing Google Assistant On Its Devices
With 2025 drawing to a close, some Android users may have been worried that Google would push them to switch from Google Assistant to Gemini. The transition is no longer imminent, according to a Google update on the plans. Instead, Google pushed the deadline to next year. "Earlier this year, we shared our plans to upgrade the Assistant experience to Gemini on most mobile devices by the end of 2025," Google said in a support document. "We're adjusting our previously announced timeline to make sure we deliver a seamless transition, and will continue our work to upgrade Assistant users to Gemini on mobile devices into 2026." Google said it will share more details about its plans in the coming year.
Google's desire to replace Google Assistant with Gemini is unsurprising. Google has been transforming Gemini into the natural replacement for Google Assistant for years. The voice assistant launched nearly a decade ago, in the pre-generative-AI computing era. Gemini has quickly overtaken it, as the AI chatbot can understand natural language better than Google Assistant, and its generative features far exceed the capabilities of Google Assistant.
That said, the transition process has been anything but smooth, as users have criticized Gemini's ability to handle common tasks that Google Assistant handled reliably, including setting alarms or managing home routines. Google's Gemini-related data collection practices were also seen as an issue, though Google updated the Gemini privacy policy to allow users to make phone calls and send messages via Gemini while opting out of having these interactions used to train future versions of Gemini.
You can still switch back to Google Assistant
The company did not explain why the "seamless transition" to Gemini has been delayed. Whatever it is, it's significant enough for Google to postpone the rollout of Gemini as the default assistant on Android. Google's AI updates have been widely praised recently. The rollout of Gemini 3 Pro (and Gemini 3 Flash), the Nano Banana Pro model, and the updates to NotebookLM have all been well received. OpenAI's recent "code red" development push that culminated with the release of ChatGPT 5.2 is also tied to Google's recent Gemini upgrades. Google can't let any Google Assistant-related issues get in the way of that. A forced Gemini replacement of Google Assistant may result in more user backlash.
Let's also remember that the competition can't necessarily match Gemini's assistant features. ChatGPT only works through Apple Intelligence on the iPhone, and the chatbot can only answer questions, not control iPhone apps. The next-generation Siri isn't coming until at least spring 2026 either, at which point it may become a Gemini rival. Samsung's Bixby isn't in better condition, with a revamp expected soon. Put differently, Gemini is already ahead of rivals when it comes to assistant features.
Google Assistant users who don't want to switch to Gemini can still use the old assistant. Those Android users who have experienced Gemini as an assistant and don't like the experience can switch back to Google Assistant. Gemini remains available on Android as a standalone app, regardless of assistant preferences. That said, Google has brought Gemini to other smart devices, including Google Home, Google TV, smartwatches, and cars. It's proof that Gemini is the future of Google Assistant, regardless of user preference.