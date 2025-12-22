Google Mysteriously Delays Gemini Replacing Google Assistant On Its Devices

With 2025 drawing to a close, some Android users may have been worried that Google would push them to switch from Google Assistant to Gemini. The transition is no longer imminent, according to a Google update on the plans. Instead, Google pushed the deadline to next year. "Earlier this year, we shared our plans to upgrade the Assistant experience to Gemini on most mobile devices by the end of 2025," Google said in a support document. "We're adjusting our previously announced timeline to make sure we deliver a seamless transition, and will continue our work to upgrade Assistant users to Gemini on mobile devices into 2026." Google said it will share more details about its plans in the coming year.

Google's desire to replace Google Assistant with Gemini is unsurprising. Google has been transforming Gemini into the natural replacement for Google Assistant for years. The voice assistant launched nearly a decade ago, in the pre-generative-AI computing era. Gemini has quickly overtaken it, as the AI chatbot can understand natural language better than Google Assistant, and its generative features far exceed the capabilities of Google Assistant.

That said, the transition process has been anything but smooth, as users have criticized Gemini's ability to handle common tasks that Google Assistant handled reliably, including setting alarms or managing home routines. Google's Gemini-related data collection practices were also seen as an issue, though Google updated the Gemini privacy policy to allow users to make phone calls and send messages via Gemini while opting out of having these interactions used to train future versions of Gemini.