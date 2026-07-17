Apple Music And One Just Increased In Price Following Mac And iPad Hikes
Following the price increases for Apple's hardware and AppleCare+ subscription, the company is now making Apple Music and the Apple One bundle more expensive in the U.S. This is the first time since 2022 that the company has made its music streaming service costlier. In a statement to Forbes, the company said: "As a result of rising licensing costs, Apple Music is increasing its subscription price beginning today."
As noted by the Brazilian blog MacMagazine, Apple Music wasn't the only service to get a price hike after today's news. Subscribers now have to pay $2 for the Familiar and Premier Apple One bundles in America. At the moment, Apple hasn't sent an email to customers highlighting the changes, but newcomers now have to pay more for these subscriptions, per the company's website.
With that, Apple Music now costs $11.99, still a dollar less than Spotify's Premium option. The Family plan got an increase from $16.99 to $19.99, and even the student discounted tier got a dollar more expensive, as it now costs $6.99/month. For Apple One, the Family plan now costs $27.95 per month, and the Premier is now offered for $39.95 per month. The basic Apple One bundle is still $19.95/month.
Apple continues to highlight benefits of Apple One bundle
At this moment, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+ remain at the same price. Apple says that if one were to subscribe to all of them, in addition to 2TB of iCloud+ storage, this would cost almost $73, while Apple's bundle offer costs only $40 a month. For the Family subscription, which drops Fitness+ and News+ and adds 200GB of iCloud storage instead of 1TB, users would pay roughly $43 per month, while Apple's bundle offers all of these services for almost $28 per month.
Apple One was introduced in late 2020 as the company continued its push to diversify its offerings beyond hardware and software into services. Over the years, Apple Music has added Apple Music Classical, Apple TV has added sports offerings, and Apple Arcade has a library of games. For Fitness+, Apple continued to bring new workout content, and News+ heavily invested in games, which has become a success for legacy media, like the New York Times.
While Apple has given a reason for the price increase of its products, including Apple Music, it still hasn't explained why it had to make AppleCare+ more expensive for users, nor has it for Apple One. That said, not only will users have to be more cautious when upgrading their products, but they might also want to reassess their subscriptions. Apple, on the other hand, has just become once again the most valuable company in the world, almost ready to beat a $5T market cap.