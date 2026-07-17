Apple Music And One Just Increased In Price Following Mac And iPad Hikes

Following the price increases for Apple's hardware and AppleCare+ subscription, the company is now making Apple Music and the Apple One bundle more expensive in the U.S. This is the first time since 2022 that the company has made its music streaming service costlier. In a statement to Forbes, the company said: "As a result of rising licensing costs, Apple Music is increasing its subscription price beginning today."

As noted by the Brazilian blog MacMagazine, Apple Music wasn't the only service to get a price hike after today's news. Subscribers now have to pay $2 for the Familiar and Premier Apple One bundles in America. At the moment, Apple hasn't sent an email to customers highlighting the changes, but newcomers now have to pay more for these subscriptions, per the company's website.

With that, Apple Music now costs $11.99, still a dollar less than Spotify's Premium option. The Family plan got an increase from $16.99 to $19.99, and even the student discounted tier got a dollar more expensive, as it now costs $6.99/month. For Apple One, the Family plan now costs $27.95 per month, and the Premier is now offered for $39.95 per month. The basic Apple One bundle is still $19.95/month.