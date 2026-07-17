AppleCare+ Just Increased In Price - Here's How Much It Costs Now

Introduced in 2025, the AppleCare One bundle is a "convenient and comprehensive" subscription to bring "ultimate peace of mind" for customers to take care of their Apple products. AppleCare One offers the same benefits as an AppleCare+ subscription, including unlimited repairs for accidental damage, 24/7 priority support, and battery replacement at no extra cost. It seems that Apple wants customers to think making this jump from zero to a monthly $20 subscription is the best deal.

With AppleCare One, you can get protection for up to three devices (iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro, for example). So, if a customer has three products, it's cheaper to pay for AppleCare One than for three different protections. More than that, adding new devices, such as an Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, or extra iPhones, Macs, and iPads, only costs an additional $5.99/month for each extra device. For the devices that feature Theft and Loss protection, Apple enables it. For those that don't, the company continues offering the regular AppleCare+ protection.

Now, with this slight price increase, subscribing to AppleCare One gets slightly better. Besides that, with Apple releasing new iPhones later this fall, including the long-rumored iPhone Fold, it's very likely that these products will be more expensive, and that AppleCare+ could receive another price hike, meaning that a $19.99/monthly subscription might not be that bad.