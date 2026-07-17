AppleCare+ Just Increased In Price - Here's How Much It Costs Now
After increasing the prices of iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, HomePods, and other products, Apple is now tackling its services, more specifically AppleCare+. As spotted by Bloomberg, the company raised the price of AppleCare+ for the Mac and iPad by $0.50 a month, or $5 on an annual plan. While this doesn't sound like much, securing AppleCare+ for a MacBook Air now costs $7.49 per month or $74.99 per year. For an iPad Pro, it costs $11.49/month, or $114.99 a year. As of this writing, it seems the price increase is only focused on new customers, so if someone plans to get a MacBook Pro or an iPad Air today, adding AppleCare+ costs more.
For the current iPad and Mac models customers own, the price remains unchanged, but it's possible Apple will change that in the coming months, close to the yearly renewal process or not. Interestingly enough, the company hasn't changed the price of AppleCare One, its recent subscription service that offers support for up to three Apple products for a unified price. That said, this price increase for new customers could be Apple's latest push to ensure they decide on a regular, more expensive subscription, rather than paying for standalone AppleCare+.
What's AppleCare One, and why it's now a more enticing upgrade
Introduced in 2025, the AppleCare One bundle is a "convenient and comprehensive" subscription to bring "ultimate peace of mind" for customers to take care of their Apple products. AppleCare One offers the same benefits as an AppleCare+ subscription, including unlimited repairs for accidental damage, 24/7 priority support, and battery replacement at no extra cost. It seems that Apple wants customers to think making this jump from zero to a monthly $20 subscription is the best deal.
With AppleCare One, you can get protection for up to three devices (iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro, for example). So, if a customer has three products, it's cheaper to pay for AppleCare One than for three different protections. More than that, adding new devices, such as an Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, or extra iPhones, Macs, and iPads, only costs an additional $5.99/month for each extra device. For the devices that feature Theft and Loss protection, Apple enables it. For those that don't, the company continues offering the regular AppleCare+ protection.
Now, with this slight price increase, subscribing to AppleCare One gets slightly better. Besides that, with Apple releasing new iPhones later this fall, including the long-rumored iPhone Fold, it's very likely that these products will be more expensive, and that AppleCare+ could receive another price hike, meaning that a $19.99/monthly subscription might not be that bad.
Why does Apple keep pushing for subscriptions?
In 2019, Apple held a keynote to introduce new products, but also focused on a new push, announcing it was looking beyond being a hardware and software provider and starting to offer services. At that time, Apple already offered iCloud and Apple Music subscriptions. Right after, the company released Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+), Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and even the Apple Card. With so many new offerings, Apple introduced Apple One, a three-tier bundle that would let users combine these services at a more affordable price.
Quarter after quarter, Apple reported a boost in its services' revenue. It then pushed to new Apple TV offerings with the MLS, MBL, and Formula 1. It also partnered with Peacock to offer a bundle between the two services. Then, with AppleCare, the company saw another opportunity. As it offered protection to all of its products, it thought, "Wouldn't it be better to just offer a single subscription?" Apple thinks so.
So, to make the AppleCare One bundle more enticing, Apple makes it more expensive to subscribe to AppleCare+ alone, removes the ability to buy the protection as a single purchase, as you need to actively remove or actually cancel the subscription so it doesn't renew automatically, while securing another revenue income by so many customers that will rather choose "peace of mind" for a device they might never break.