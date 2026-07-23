This Korean Sci-Fi Movie On Netflix Perfectly Scratches That Guardians Of The Galaxy Itch

The Guardians' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is up in the air. The ending of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" confirmed that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will return, but will he be joined by his pals with whom he traveled the cosmos listening to cassette tapes? That remains to be seen, but fans looking for a fix in the meantime can head over to Netflix and check out the South Korean blockbuster "Space Sweepers."

Directed by Jong Sung-hee, "Space Sweepers" tells the story of a ragtag group of junk collectors who travel the galaxy collecting garbage in the year 2092. The crew members are all struggling to make ends meet, while the galaxy's richer denizens thrive at the expense of the poor. During their travels, the sweepers find an android girl and strike a business deal with the wrong people, making it only a matter of time until chaos ensues.

Like "Guardians of the Galaxy," Sung-hee's space opera is about a found family whose unfortunate circumstances force them into action against oppressive forces. Meanwhile, the film's critique of wealth and social inequality is reminiscent of "Squid Game" and other Netflix K-dramas. However, "Space Sweepers" is also full of heart and humor — and critics fell for the film's charms following its release in 2021.