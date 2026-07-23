This Korean Sci-Fi Movie On Netflix Perfectly Scratches That Guardians Of The Galaxy Itch
The Guardians' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is up in the air. The ending of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" confirmed that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will return, but will he be joined by his pals with whom he traveled the cosmos listening to cassette tapes? That remains to be seen, but fans looking for a fix in the meantime can head over to Netflix and check out the South Korean blockbuster "Space Sweepers."
Directed by Jong Sung-hee, "Space Sweepers" tells the story of a ragtag group of junk collectors who travel the galaxy collecting garbage in the year 2092. The crew members are all struggling to make ends meet, while the galaxy's richer denizens thrive at the expense of the poor. During their travels, the sweepers find an android girl and strike a business deal with the wrong people, making it only a matter of time until chaos ensues.
Like "Guardians of the Galaxy," Sung-hee's space opera is about a found family whose unfortunate circumstances force them into action against oppressive forces. Meanwhile, the film's critique of wealth and social inequality is reminiscent of "Squid Game" and other Netflix K-dramas. However, "Space Sweepers" is also full of heart and humor — and critics fell for the film's charms following its release in 2021.
Space Sweepers received positive reviews
"Space Sweepers" doesn't break any new ground for sci-fi blockbusters, but how can anyone resist a heartfelt space opera about underdogs raging against the elites? As it stands, "Space Sweepers" boasts a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the movie for being a fun genre effort.
"Space Sweepers manages to rise above the familiarity of its concepts, bolstered by its cast's sheer charisma," Kambole Campbell wrote for Polygon. "Its most exciting and moving moments are found in the back-and-forth between its ragtag cast of characters and the minor details of its near-future world." Slate critic Karen Han was particularly fond of the film's entertainment value and recommended it to fans of other popular space adventure franchises. "It's not a perfect movie, nor a particularly innovative one, but the science-fiction adventure ... is certainly fun, with colorful performances and impressive CGI, and a worthy substitute for a new Star Wars or Marvel movie."
"Space Sweepers" was a hit for Netflix, but the streamer has yet to move forward with a sequel. In an age where franchises are all the rage, it's refreshing to see a self-contained story of this ilk. That said, it would be great to see these rascals reunite for more adventures down the line, especially if the Guardians are done following their last outing in the MCU's Phase 5.