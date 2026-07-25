Mads Mikkelsen's Best-Reviewed Action Movie Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

If you're not familiar with writer-director Anders Thomas Jensen's filmography, which consists of such beloved black comedies as "Adam's Apples," "The Green Butchers," and "Flickering Lights," you should know that the Danish filmmaker has never made a feature without Mads Mikkelsen. He's part of a small group of versatile and prestigious Danish actors that Jensen has been working with as a director for over two and a half decades now. Although Mikkelsen has become a global star mostly due to his roles in American movies – like the acclaimed Western "The Salvation" – and TV shows, he frequently returns to his roots in Danish cinema (most recently in another criminally underrated Jensen flick, "The Last Viking"), where he inarguably shines the brightest.

Released in 2020, "Riders of Justice" — Mikkelsen's best-reviewed action flick — is Jensen's fifth film as an auteur and also his most action-packed dark comedy by a mile. But make no mistake, despite having more guns, shootouts, and copious explicit violence than in any other collaborations between the two, "Riders of Justice" is no sellout — it's just another masterful example of how potent Nordic cinema can be. The movie currently boasts an impressive 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% Popcornmeter score based on viewer ratings.

The plot follows Markus (Mikkelsen), a taciturn and highly skilled soldier, who returns from Afghanistan to look after his teen daughter, Mathilde (Andrea Heick Gadeberg), after her mother was killed in a devastating train accident. However, he is soon approached by a meek man named Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), who tells him that his wife's death was no accident but a deliberate attack by the vicious local motorcycle gang, Riders of Justice. He's got evidence and — as the passenger of the same train – his firsthand experience to prove it. Before long, Markus teams up with Otto and two of his friends to deliver retribution, whatever it takes.