Here's Why Google Maps Keeps Giving The Wrong Location On PC

When you use a mobile device to connect to Google Maps, it generally takes advantage of the onboard GPS to gather precise location details. If you use a device that doesn't have GPS functionality, like, say, a desktop PC or a laptop, your location is much less precise because the systems behind the scenes rely on a myriad of data to find out where you are, including your IP address. Sometimes that data can be wrong or inaccurate, though, and it's actually why Google Maps may be displaying the wrong location on a PC.

When you connect to the internet through an internet service provider, you are given a dedicated IP address, which can be used to find your location, but it's also just an approximate location. That's because IP data comes from third-party databases, which are rife with inaccuracies — but it's also how Google knows where you are even with GPS off. IP address geolocation isn't nearly as accurate as GPS to begin with and often stops at the city or ZIP code level.

Because of this, to provide a more accurate determination, browsers and services behind the scenes use multiple data points, like Windows telemetry data, which uses a combination of Wi-Fi, GPS – if available — and other diagnostics. If you want to, you can input more precise data manually to use in Google's Chrome browser, for example. But it may not be a bad thing that the data tracking tools cannot discern your exact location.