Google Knows Where You Are Even With Your GPS Off - Here's How

As they say, Big Brother is always watching. For this generation, long after the George Orwell novel was written, that phrase can be used to describe Google. We use Google in our daily lives for everything from e-mail access to cloud storage, document creation, search, web browsing, AI assistance, and more. It's prevalent on our smartphones, speakers, TVs, security devices, smart home devices, and computers. All these devices talk to the internet in one form or another and collect location data. This connectivity is how the best AirTag alternatives for Android can keep track of your favorite items.

If you're particularly concerned about location tracking, you may disable the GPS on your device to prevent it from tracking you. This limits features and apps, but for some, it's worth the trade-off. Yet you might notice that somehow, Google still knows where you are. How is this possible?

Your location can be tracked through a combination of other methods, including your connectivity to a cellular network, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth network, and the IP address of the device. These methods, either individually or combined, can provide Google with an estimation of your location, if not pinpointing the exact location.