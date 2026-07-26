What Does 'GaN' Actually Mean On Your Charger?

GaN stands for Gallium Nitride, which is a wide-bandgap semiconductor material that is now replacing traditional silicon inside charging bricks. If you have been looking for a new charger in the past few years, you probably realized that many companies have been using the term "GaN," as they show small chargers with impressive power capacities. This is because GaN has a wider bandgap than silicon, which means electricity can pass through the material at much higher voltages and temperature without causing any breakdown.

In practical terms, GaN technology enables chargers that are significantly more efficient than silicon-based options, while handling higher operating temperatures and reducing the need for large internal heatsinks — and this is why whenever you see a very small charger with a high potency, you probably think that it's not safe. Still, it means that more power can be squeezed into a smaller volume. On top of that, GaN loses less energy to heat, as it operates at 95% efficiency compared to silicon's typical 85-90%.

That said, whenever you're looking for a new charger for your smartphone, laptop, or to charge several devices at once, you should look for a GaN charger, as it drastically shrinks the size of the power brick you carry, you can fast-charge several devices at once depending on the device you choose, and it can be the perfect travel companion thanks to its weight and space savings.