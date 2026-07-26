What Does The Yellow Light On A Verizon Router Mean?

The internet seems to have a knack for falling apart right when you need to take that important call or meet a work deadline from home, or just as the plot twist hits on whatever you're streaming. As inconvenient as it is, there's a good chance that one of your router's many blinking lights might tell you exactly why your internet's down. Verizon routers are no different from any other routers in this regard, thanks to the panel of LED status indicators you can find on the front. Each color has its own meaning, making it easy for you to sleuth out exactly why your internet's down and what you can do about it.

If your Verizon router displays a solid yellow light, it's telling you that there is no internet connection available, as you've probably already guessed if you're looking at your router. The router might also display a blinking yellow light at times, but this simply indicates that activity is occurring on your network. Either way, a yellow light doesn't indicate a hardware or system failure, as those conditions would cause a red light to appear instead.

Since the light is most likely showing a simple lack of connection, you might want to try a few troubleshooting steps before calling Verizon. For example, you could try unplugging your router, waiting a few minutes, and plugging it back in to see if your connection re-stabilizes. Alternatively, you could also try rebooting the router by holding down the reset button for five seconds (you'll find it by the router information and ports on the back). If you still don't have any luck, then it could be time to check the network status in your local area, try the official online support troubleshooter, or contact Verizon support directly.