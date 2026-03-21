How Often Should You Unplug Your Router?

Performing a restart has become something of a meme in the public zeitgeist, simply because of how often the process resolves problems with modern electronics, especially computers. Powering a device off and on allows it to reload its operating system, which is particularly helpful with computers where background processes can continue to run silently. That extends to many other electronics as well, including TVs, mobile devices, game consoles, and even modems and routers. In fact, some routers include an automatic restart function in the administrative or mobile app interface. Enabling this will automatically restart the router at certain intervals — daily, weekly, or otherwise.

But exactly how often should you be restarting your router? Proponents recommend rebooting or restarting monthly, sometimes even weekly, but it also depends on what's going on with your local network. For example, if your modem shows that it's connecting fine, but your router and local network show no internet access, a power cycle might help reconnect everything.

You can reboot your router in a couple of ways. The easiest way is to simply unplug the power cord or power adapter and wait 30 seconds before plugging it back in. In some router apps, like TP-Link's Tether app, you can use the software to either power down the router and restart it manually, or to set it on an automatic schedule. Besides mobile apps, most routers come with an administrative software tool that can be accessed by entering the router's IP address in your computer's internet browser — most commonly, this address is either 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1. Upon entering the right IP address, you'll see an administrative login screen. This is where you can change the settings for your Wi-Fi router, and you can also use the tool to reboot the router manually.