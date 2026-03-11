5 Settings Apple Recommends Changing On Your Wi-Fi Router

Many of us tend to leave the Wi-Fi security protocol as the default on our Wi-Fi routers, unsure of whether it's important. The security protocol used by your router, such as WPA2 or WPA3, acts as the primary defense for your wireless network. It encrypts the data being transmitted between your devices and the router, making it hard for any attacker to intercept it. It also makes it difficult to crack your Wi-Fi password because of said encryption. However, the Wi-Fi security protocols are typically updated with new Wi-Fi versions to keep them robust for modern needs. So, instead of keeping the default or using an older protocol, Apple recommends going with WPA3 Personal on your router. It's the latest version, and it works with devices supporting Wi-Fi 6 and newer.

However, if you have devices with older Wi-Fi versions accessing your network, like a lot of people, you can go with WPA2/WPA3 Transitional, which uses WPA3 for newer devices and WPA2 Personal (AES) for older devices to ensure everything can connect to your Wi-Fi. If neither is suitable for your needs, or the newer standards are not supported by your router because it's old, you can go with WPA2-Personal with AES as the encryption, says Apple.

Apple adds that you should completely avoid WPA/WPA2 mixed modes, WPA Personal, all WEP versions, and TKIP, all of which are pretty old and can be cracked with modern techniques. No security protocol is also a huge mistake, as it removes all authentication and encryption. You'll typically find the security protocol settings in the wireless or wireless security settings on your router. You can consult your router's manual to find its exact location.