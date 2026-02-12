Here's What A Modem And Router Actually Do (And Why You Need Both)

As the name implies, a router literally routes the internet signal so wireless devices can access it. Usually another boxy device, the latest models among the best WiFi routers are quite stylish. It connects directly to the modem and works like a wireless hub to transmit a signal to connect everything in the home, like laptops, smart TVs, smart lights, and speakers. Think of the modem as being a megaphone and the router as the voice that speaks through it so everyone can hear.

When setting up a router, it's important to add a network password since it's broadcasting your Wi-Fi signal, so anyone or any device within range can access it. Along with a single standalone router, some great mesh systems are useful for larger homes, bigger families with lots of devices, or homes with "dead" spots where internet access is usually spotty. They include separate nodes or satellites that wirelessly communicate with the router to boost the signal.

The latest generation routers are Wi-Fi 7, but most average homes can make do with a Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E router like the Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E, provided you have devices that can take advantage of the faster speeds and better latency. But for anyone who has more than a single device that they want to connect, an upgraded router with bands beyond 2.4GHz is essential, alongside the necessary modem. You can find plenty of routers from top brands like TP-Link, Linksys, ASUS, and others.