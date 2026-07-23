Belkin Charging Grip Review: Fixing Two Of The Switch 2's Biggest Problems

Belkin's Charging Grip for the Nintendo Switch 2 is available in Lilac, Black, and Olive. The review unit Belkin sent us is Olive, which I think gives the Nintendo Switch 2 a bolder look, especially because Nintendo has yet to offer any new colorways for the console. The grip includes a plate for the back of the Switch 2, in case users want to connect the power bank, and two additional grips for the Joy-Con controllers. Without the power bank, the grip doesn't add much weight to the console in handheld mode, and it's thin enough to fit in the dock without removing the accessories.

The Joy-Con grips are nice to hold, and the accessory leaves space for every vent on the Nintendo Switch 2 to continue cooling down the console. The 10,000 mAh power bank is very easy to attach, matches the color of the grip, and features a built-in USB-C cable, which makes it simple to connect to the USB-C port on top of the Switch 2.

It's important to note that the Belkin Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 isn't built to protect your console from drops, and while the Joy-Con grips might provide a bit of added protection, don't expect the grip to save your console if you drop it on a hard surface. If you're worried about damaging your console, you might want to consider other, more rugged options.