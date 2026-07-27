This Hidden Google Maps Setting Is Eating Up Storage - Here's How To Fix It

Google Maps is a key application to install on iPhone and Android devices, regardless of whether you need directions while driving, walking, or cycling. It's also a convenient way to navigate a new city and discover local points of interest. Google routinely updates the app, releasing new Google Maps features that are usually available on both mobile platforms. While the app may grow in size and occupy more local storage, it should not cause excessive storage use. Sporadic reports from some users in the past few years have shown that Google Maps storage can reach tens of gigabytes, which can be a significant amount on devices that feature only 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. In most cases, that's not normal behavior, and a data caching issue may be causing problems. There are ways to solve storage issues, including a hidden setting that lets you eliminate the extra data by clearing out the cache.

But it's not only a software bug that can lead to Google Maps storage increases. There are legitimate features that may consume more data. For example, users who prefer to download offline maps to reduce costs related to cellular data usage during navigation will use more of the phone's storage when they download maps. On top of that, users who want to keep the Google Maps location history active (the Timeline feature) will also use local storage, as Google moved the location history data from the cloud to the phone in late 2023. In what follows, we'll look at solutions that address all these separate issues.