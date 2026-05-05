5 Google Maps Features You've Been Missing Out On

While there are plenty of free Google Maps alternatives you can find these days, many still prefer the genuine article, and for good reason. It offers reliable turn-by-turn guides both online and offline, shows real-time traffic conditions, and comes with quick search menus for places like hotels, restaurants, and gas stations. Most users simply see it as a navigation tool, though. All they do on Maps is look up their destination, follow the directions, and exit the app.

But beyond this basic and familiar functionality, Google Maps actually includes a handful of nifty features you might not realize exist. These include tools for customizing your map, editing how you navigate, and even making sure you get to your destination on time.

They're tucked away from the main menu, and in some cases, are exclusive to certain devices, so you could easily miss them. But that doesn't mean they're not worth exploring. Here are five of Google Maps' little known features you should check out today.