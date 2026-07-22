Samsung's New Phones Are Finally Embracing Silicon-Carbon Batteries, But It Will Cost You

Today Samsung unveiled its newest lineup of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8. While the reveal of these new phones is no doubt exciting, there's one feature of the official debut that is likely to excite some users more than others. While Samsung avoided silicon-carbon batteries in the Galaxy S26 lineup, it seems the company is ready to fully embrace them now with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 lineup. Samsung's newest foldables are far from the first Android phones that use silicon-carbon batteries. However, this development is likely to be interesting for consumers, especially as competing smartphone manufacturers like Google and Apple aren't using silicon-carbon batteries yet.

While silicon-carbon can hold more energy, the silicon expands significantly more than the graphite that is used in traditional smartphone batteries. Considering Samsung has had its fair share of problems with batteries in the past — lest we forget the Note 7 debacle — it makes sense that the company would take its time before introducing such a new type of battery to one of its major flagship lineups. According to reports, the company has found a way to not only deliver silicon-carbon batteries to its Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8, but it has also found a way to do so without compromising the quality of battery life that Samsung users have become accustomed to in the more recent Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra.