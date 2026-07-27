Why Did LG Stop Making Smartphones?

With such low numbers and continuous losses, it's not surprising LG thought it was time to throw in the towel. After all, it was dealing with Apple and Samsung in the high-end and mid-range segments, whereas Chinese smartphone brands, like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, were undercutting it in the entry-level segment. More importantly, LG's mobile division was the smallest among the broader LG corporate group, with only 7% of revenue contribution, which likely didn't help it score any points. The company reportedly tried to sell parts of the business to Vietnam's Vingroup, which is primarily recognized for its Vinfast EV brand outside its home market. However, a deal didn't happen, and LG decided it was better to focus on other technologies.

"LG's strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources in growth areas, such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services," the company said in a statement at the time.

In hindsight, leaving the smartphone business was a good decision for the company. The areas it wanted to focus on instead of making phones have largely gone well. As of 2026, LG's vehicle components division is said to have a massive order backlog of KRW 90 to 100 trillion (roughly $75 billion), ensuring there is not going to be any revenue issues over the several coming years. B2B business is also going well and currently driving 36% of the company's revenue.