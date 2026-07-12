5 Phone Brands That Are Owned By Chinese Companies

China is a bustling industrial country that has become regarded as the world's factory. In addition to being a global manufacturing powerhouse with lots of products in the world featuring the "Made in China" tag (even those that aren't from Chinese brands), the country has also put its best foot forward by creating its own competing companies. Right now, in the tech industry, for example, there are many brands you might not realize are owned by Chinese companies. Even in the smartphone market, Chinese companies haven't been left behind.

There are many Chinese phone manufacturers that are giving major smartphone brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, and Nothing a run for their money in different countries around the globe. You might not even know some of these phone brands because they don't directly sell their devices stateside. We'll highlight some of the interesting phone brands from Chinese-owned companies on the market, just to educate you a little bit more about them.