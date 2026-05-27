Businesses worldwide have evolved significantly since the 2000s, and that's especially true of technology companies. However, China has been rapidly outpacing the United States — whose manufacturing output has seen significant decline since the mid-20th century — in manufacturing capacity and in the pricing of consumer technology. Nowadays, Chinese companies like TCL make high-quality products at prices that Western brands often struggle to compete with.

As AI data centers cause various consumer tech prices to skyrocket, there is some hope that China-based companies may be able to meet continued consumer demand at affordable prices, therefore contributing to the global market's future stability. This is backed by a senior Samsung advisor, Kye-hyun Kyung, who, during a speech at the National Academy of Engineering of Korea Forum, claimed that Chinese business investments in chip production could help pull the globe out of the pricing crisis in tech by the second half of 2027 (via Wccttech).

The most recent dent in the armor of the Western technology industry has been made by China's electric vehicle industry, where brands like BYD have proven to be cheaper and better alternatives to American brands like Tesla. Of course, Chinese business interests are broader than the EV sphere, so we'll be taking a look at some corporate entities that are now owned — or that have always been owned — by Chinese stakeholders.