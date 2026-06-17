Honor Magic V6 Review: The Thinnest Foldable Is Also The Best

As mentioned, the Honor Magic V6 continues Honor's march towards building a super-thin foldable phone. Last year, I noted that the Magic V5 felt essentially like a traditional slab phone when folded up. This year, that's even more true. Pull the phone out of your pocket and someone could easily mistake it for a more familiar flagship smartphone — it's only once you unfold it that the form factor becomes apparent.

The Honor Magic V6 measures in at a petite 4.1mm thick when unfolded, and when it's folded up, it expands to just 9.0mm. Yeah, it's very thin, and it feels like it. Unfolded, the phone practically disappears in the hand, and it makes for a remarkably comfortable device for long stretches of reading or video watching.

There are other things about the design that I like, too. It comes in a few great-looking colors, including gold, red, white, and black. I like red the best, partly because of its textured rear panel, which adds a little grip along with looking great. The model I'm reviewing is the gold color, and it is similarly attractive. The gold coloring isn't too over the top, and the ornate look actually compliments the thin build.

On the back of the phone is a large, circular camera module, and while it stands out, it doesn't overshadow the overall aesthetic. At this point, the circular module has become pretty standard for Chinese phone manufacturers. Moving around the phone, there's a USB-C port on the bottom of the device and a power button and volume rocker on the right edge.

Then there's the build quality, and it's another high point. The phone is IP68 and IP69-rated, which means that that it's rated to withstand high-pressure water jets and high-temperature water. You shouldn't put the phone through any of this intentionally, but it's more likely to survive anything you accidentally subject it to.

It's rather noteworthy to see this rating on a foldable phone. Foldables have historically lagged behind slab phones in this area, given all the moving parts involved in a hinge. To be clear, the IP rating isn't the only marker of a phone's durability, but being more dust-resistant is particularly helpful when we were worried about objects as large as pocket lint getting lodged under the screen only a few short years ago.